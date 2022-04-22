News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Mandakini Makes A Comeback!

Mandakini Makes A Comeback!

By SUBHASH K JHA
April 22, 2022 11:25 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandakini/Instagram

Raj Kapoor's Ram Teri Ganga Maili made an instant star of its debutante leading lady Mandakini.

Playing an innocent pahaadi girl, the actress rendered audiences stunned with her bold waterfall scenes that left little to the imagination.

Sadly, underneath all that oomph, no one noticed the sensitive actress that she was.

After such a spectacular beginning, Mandakini signed a host of inconsequential roles in multi-starrers and by the end of mid-1990s, it was curtains for her.

She married former Buddhist monk Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur, and embraced Buddhism.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandakini/Instagram

The actress now makes a 'comeback'.

"Mandakini's son Rabbil has directed a music video Maa O Maa, for which he requested his mother to come out of her shell. She agreed after much persuasion. Otherwise, she has no interest in the Indian entertainment industry at all," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

 

IMAGE: Mandakini in the Govinda starrer Pyaar Karke Dekho. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandakini/Instagram

SUBHASH K JHA
