'Shahid, take a bow'

IMAGE: Rohit writes, 'Just 'experienced' the most amazing story I've seen in a long time... absolutely fabulous performances which make you cry and laugh and smile, all at the same time!'

'Leading the pack is my bud SK who delivers his best yet! Gets you right in the gut with this most restrained and layered performance!'

'And he finds the perfect foil in my dearest @mrunalthakur who matches him step on step and one can't take one's eyes off her in the reconciliation scene!'

'And the kid !!!!!! Wow, fell in love with the little champ!'

'And what can one say about the great Pankaj Kapur! Pitch perfect ! I'm definitely going to watch it again!'

'Wowwww @shahidkapoor take a bow my friend... if Haider and Kabir were 9/10, how does one rate u in #jersey?!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram