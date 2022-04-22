'Shahid, take a bow'

After watching the week's releases -- Jersey, Operation Romeo, Guilty Minds -- at special screenings, film folk have been applauding on social media.
Please click on the images for a look at the acclaim for Jersey, Operation Romeo, Guilty Minds.
IMAGE: The Roy brothers -- Ronit and Rohit -- watched the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey and Ronit writes, '@jerseythefilm is not a just a film. It's a textbook of how life should be lived!
'Haven't seen such a true portrayal of human emotions since a very long time.
'Every actor in the film is beyond outstanding.'
'@officialpankajkapur sir Aapko salaam. 'Khiladi taan hamesha khiladi honda hai'.
'@mrunalthakur you have far exceeded what I expect from you.'
'@shahidkapoor SK!!!!!!!! You touched my heart so soooo deeply. You have moved me and inspired me to be a better human being, a better family man, a better father and a better actor!
'Thank you! @jerseythefilm nahin dekha toh kuch nahin dekha. Take a bow @amanthegill.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ronit Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: Rohit writes, 'Just 'experienced' the most amazing story I've seen in a long time... absolutely fabulous performances which make you cry and laugh and smile, all at the same time!'
'Leading the pack is my bud SK who delivers his best yet! Gets you right in the gut with this most restrained and layered performance!'
'And he finds the perfect foil in my dearest @mrunalthakur who matches him step on step and one can't take one's eyes off her in the reconciliation scene!'
'And the kid !!!!!! Wow, fell in love with the little champ!'
'And what can one say about the great Pankaj Kapur! Pitch perfect ! I'm definitely going to watch it again!'
'Wowwww @shahidkapoor take a bow my friend... if Haider and Kabir were 9/10, how does one rate u in #jersey?!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: Anusha Dandekar applauds Operation Romeo, and posts a pic with the film's lead Vedika Pinto and writes, 'Yesterday was such a special screening, my little baby sissy just got BIG!'
'When I first met her, the first thing I thought and said to her was, "YOU are going to be a star!"'
'Not just coz she's stunning but also because her heart is which makes it possible for her to be so natural and authentic in all she does.'
'If I had any advice for you my baby girl it would be to just keep shining your brightness every where you go!'
'I am so proud of your role in Operation Romeo! The entire cast was effortless!'
'@vedikapinto it's just the beginning.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy /Instagram
IMAGE: Shriya Pilgaonkar watches her Web series Guilty Minds with co-stars Sugandha Garg, Varun Mitra and Namrata Seth and writes, 'About last night... Guilty Minds Screening in Mumbai. So much love for this incredible team that I had the pleasure of working with. Only Gratitude and butterflies in my tummy.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram