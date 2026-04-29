Tamannaah, Nimrat, Huma Glam Up Devil Wears Prada 2 Screening

The special screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 looked like a catwalk, as film folk dressed glamorously to keep up with the film's theme.

Key Points Celebrities attend The Devil Wears Prada 2's Mumbai screening.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur, Huma Qureshi look fashionable on the red carpet.

Karan Johar, Dino Morea, Karan Tacker and Aaman Devgan add swag.

Tamannaah Bhatia looks stunning in a burgundy velvet sculpted top and a leather skirt, from the house of David Koma. The look was similar to what Taylor Swift wore on her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Our vote goes to Tamannaah, of course!

Nimrat Kaur chose a sheer chiffon asymmetrical top from AllSaints, paired with matching pants and red pumps.

Huma Qureshi wears a bright red silk column dress from the shelves of Solace London.

Pragya Yadav.

Karishma Tanna.

Shibani Dandekar arrives with...

Her sister, Anusha Dandekar, and....

Their bestie, Rhea Chakraborty.

Soha Ali Khan.

Mithila Palkar.

Anya Singh.

Pashmina Roshan.

Sunny Leone.

Pratibha Ranta.

Prateik Babbar and his wife, Priya Banerjee.

Dino Morea.

Karan Tacker.

Karan Johar with Aaman Devgan.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff