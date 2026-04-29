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Home  » Movies » Tamannaah, Nimrat, Huma Glam Up Devil Wears Prada 2 Screening

Tamannaah, Nimrat, Huma Glam Up Devil Wears Prada 2 Screening

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 11:56 IST

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The special screening of The Devil Wears Prada 2 looked like a catwalk, as film folk dressed glamorously to keep up with the film's theme.

Key Points

  • Celebrities attend The Devil Wears Prada 2's Mumbai screening.
  • Tamannaah Bhatia, Nimrat Kaur, Huma Qureshi look fashionable on the red carpet.
  • Karan Johar, Dino Morea, Karan Tacker and Aaman Devgan add swag.
 

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia looks stunning in a burgundy velvet sculpted top and a leather skirt, from the house of David Koma. The look was similar to what Taylor Swift wore on her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Our vote goes to Tamannaah, of course!

 

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur chose a sheer chiffon asymmetrical top from AllSaints, paired with matching pants and red pumps.

 

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi wears a bright red silk column dress from the shelves of Solace London.

 

Pragya Yadav

Pragya Yadav.

 

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna.

 

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar arrives with...

 

Anusha Dandekar

Her sister, Anusha Dandekar, and....

 

Rhea Chakraborty

Their bestie, Rhea Chakraborty.

 

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan.

 

Mithila Palkar

Mithila Palkar.

 

Anya Singh

Anya Singh.

 

Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan.

 

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone.

 

Pratibha Ranta

Pratibha Ranta.

 

Prateik Babbar with Priya Banerjee

Prateik Babbar and his wife, Priya Banerjee.

 

Dino Morea

Dino Morea.

 

Karan Thacker

Karan Tacker.

 

Karan Johar with Aaman Devgan

Karan Johar with Aaman Devgan.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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