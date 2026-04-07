Karan Johar's Day Out With Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway

Karan Johar recently met movie legend Meryl Streep and actress Anne Hathaway in Tokyo during the international promotions for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

IMAGE: Karan Johar with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Key Points Karan Johar met Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Tokyo during the international promotion of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Johar expressed his obsession and inspiration from Meryl Streep's acting brilliance, calling her his 'guru'.

He confessed to watching The Devil Wears Prada 47 times and quoting it frequently.

Both Streep and Hathaway were reportedly warm and welcoming during the meeting.

IMAGE: Karan Johar with Meryl Streep. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Karan Johar recently took to Instagram to narrate an important day in his life.

The filmmaker rubbed shoulders with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during the international promotion of their film The Devil Wears Prada 2, in Tokyo, Japan.

A Candid Confession

IMAGE: Karan Johar with Anne Hathaway. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

While posting the pictures, he wrote, 'This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!!

'I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times.

'I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here's a another confession - my knees were RATTLING!

'They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will. Stay tuned, there's so much more... because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing... that's all.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff