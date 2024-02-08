News
Take This Super Villain Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
February 08, 2024 17:19 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Remember when evil was so much fun and flamboyant and Hindi cinema’s big, bad villains would make life hell for the daredevil hero?

Here's a throwback to those memories with our super villain special Bollywood quiz!

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

Ready, steady, growl!

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Kaala Sona
B. Khote Sikkay
C. Chunaoti
  A. Kaala Sona
 
A. Zalzala
B. Inaam Dus Hazaar
C. Vijay
  C. Vijay
 
A. Aankhen
B. Jaan
C. Zindagi Ek Jua
  A. Aankhen
 
A. Hum Paanch
B. Gehrayee
C. Krodhi
  B. Gehrayee
 
A. Boxer
B. Andha Kanoon
C. Yudh
  C. Yudh
 
A. Hukumat
B. Toofan
C. Ilaaka
  B. Toofan
 
A. Khandan
B. Patthar Ke Sanam
C. Love in Tokyo
  A. Khandan
 
A. Kahani Kismat Ki
B. Heeralal Pannalal
C. Shareef Badmaash
  A. Kahani Kismat Ki
 
A. Ghazab
B. Ghungroo
C. Rajput
  C. Rajput
 
A. Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai
B. Mahaan
C. Kaalia
  B. Mahaan
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
