Take This Quiz For Filmi Fun!

Take This Quiz For Filmi Fun!

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 02, 2023 09:24 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Grab your fastest fingers first and identify the right movie from the options listed below.

Don't forget to share your score.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Entertainment
B. The Shaukeens
C. Housefull 4
  C. Housefull 4
 
A. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
B. Ajooba
C. English Babu Desi Mem
  A. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
 
A. Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai
B. Janam Samjha Karo
C. Yeh Hai Jalwa
  A. Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai
 
A. Veere Di Wedding
B. Laal Singh Chaddha
C. Udta Punjab
  B. Laal Singh Chaddha
 
A. Aashiqui 2
B. Baaghi
C. Half Girlfriend
  A. Aashiqui 2
 
A. Yeh Vaada Raha
B. Zamane Ko Dikhana Hai
C. Bade Dil Wala
  C. Bade Dil Wala
 
A. Yudh
B. Aag Hi Aag
C. Ilzaam
  C. Ilzaam
 
A. Nagina
B. Nigahen: Nagina Part II
C. Karma
  A. Nagina
 
A. Saand Ki Aankh
B. Durgamati
C. Bhoot: Part 1 The Haunted Ship
  B. Durgamati
 
A. Shor in the City
B. Ra.One
C. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
  C. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
