Rediff.com  » Movies » Take This Fun, FUN Bollywood Quiz!

Take This Fun, FUN Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
February 15, 2024 09:24 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Take a chill pill with our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz!

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Yaarana
B. Amar Akbar Anthony
C. Jhoota Kahin Ka
  B. Amar Akbar Anthony
 
A. Kurbaan
B. Baaghi
C. Sanam Bewafa
  A. Kurbaan
 
A. Asambhav
B. Andaaz
C. Aitraaz
  C. Aitraaz
 
A. China Gate
B. Pardesi Babu
C. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha
  C. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha
 
A. Aankhen
B. Awara Paagal Deewana
C. Andaaz
  A. Aankhen
 
A. Daraar
B. Darr
C. Aaina
  B. Darr
 
A. Paap
B. Saaya
C. Jism
  A. Paap
 
A. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar
B. Bhediya
C. Baaghi 3
  C. Baaghi 3
 
A. Pagglait
B. Meenakshi Sundareshwar
C. Love Hostel
  B. Meenakshi Sundareshwar
 
A. English Medium
B. Angrezi Medium
C. Hindi Medium
  B. Angrezi Medium
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
