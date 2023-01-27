News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Take This Bollywood Quiz!

Take This Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
January 27, 2023 09:39 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Brush up your Bollywood memory with our fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie with the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Rock On 2
B. Aashiqui 2
C. ABCD 2
  A. Rock On 2
 
A. Aatish
B. Kshatriya
C. Saajan
  C. Saajan
 
A. Student of the Year 2
B. Baaghi 2
C. War
  B. Baaghi 2
 
A. Mission Kashmir
B. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
C. Baghban
  A. Mission Kashmir
 
A. Umar 55 Ki Dil Bachpan Ka
B. Shola Aur Shabnam
C. Waqt Hamara Hai
  B. Shola Aur Shabnam
 
A. Jolly LLB 2
B. Madam Chief Minister
C. Wazir
  A. Jolly LLB 2
 
A. Tumhari Sulu
B. Humari Adhuri Kahani
C. Mission Mangal
  C. Mission Mangal
 
A. Zakhmi Aurat
B. Falak
C. Andar Baahar
  B. Falak
 
A. Yahaan
B. Agnipankh
C. LoC: Kargil
  A. Yahaan
 
A. Chup: Revenge of the Artist
B. Kaun Pravin Tambe?
C. India Lockdown
  A. Chup: Revenge of the Artist
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
