News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Take This Bollywood QUIZ!

Take This Bollywood QUIZ!

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 24, 2022 13:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for another round of our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz?

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Jazbaa
B. 23 March 1931: Shaheed
C. Umrao Jaan
  C. Umrao Jaan
 
A. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
B. Gori Tere Pyaar Mein
C. Katti Batti
  A. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
 
A. 1947: Earth
B. Baazi
C. Ishq
  A. 1947: Earth
 
A. Khandani Shafakhana
B. Laal Kaptaan
C. Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!
  B. Laal Kaptaan
 
A. Shreemaan Aashique
B. Chandni
C. Deewana
  C. Deewana
 
A. Jodhaa Akbar
B. Ek Tha Tiger
C. Thugs of Hindostan
  A. Jodhaa Akbar
 
A. Lukka Chuppi
B. Dilwale
C. Hum Do Hamare Do
  C. Hum Do Hamare Do
 
A. Taare Zameen Par
B. Sniff!!!
C. Panga
  A. Taare Zameen Par
 
A. Game
B. Badla
C. Ludo
  B. Badla
 
A. Mohabbatein
B. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
C. Sooryavansham
  A. Mohabbatein
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Looks BEST in a Vintage Sari? VOTE!
Who Looks BEST in a Vintage Sari? VOTE!
Step Inside Neha-Angad's Sweet Home
Step Inside Neha-Angad's Sweet Home
How Rahul, 29, Made A Netflix Show!
How Rahul, 29, Made A Netflix Show!
Alia Has a Message for...
Alia Has a Message for...
Mesmerizing Masoom!
Mesmerizing Masoom!
India may import 15 mn barrels of cheap Russian oil
India may import 15 mn barrels of cheap Russian oil
Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine: US
Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine: US

More like this

John Wants To Teach Hollywood A Lesson

John Wants To Teach Hollywood A Lesson

What's Devgn Doing With These Ladies?

What's Devgn Doing With These Ladies?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances