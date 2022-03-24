Take This Bollywood QUIZ!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for another round of our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz?

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Jazbaa B. 23 March 1931: Shaheed C. Umrao Jaan C. Umrao Jaan A. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan B. Gori Tere Pyaar Mein C. Katti Batti A. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan A. 1947: Earth B. Baazi C. Ishq A. 1947: Earth A. Khandani Shafakhana B. Laal Kaptaan C. Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara! B. Laal Kaptaan A. Shreemaan Aashique B. Chandni C. Deewana C. Deewana A. Jodhaa Akbar B. Ek Tha Tiger C. Thugs of Hindostan A. Jodhaa Akbar A. Lukka Chuppi B. Dilwale C. Hum Do Hamare Do C. Hum Do Hamare Do A. Taare Zameen Par B. Sniff!!! C. Panga A. Taare Zameen Par A. Game B. Badla C. Ludo B. Badla A. Mohabbatein B. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham C. Sooryavansham A. Mohabbatein

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com