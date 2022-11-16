Take This Bollywood Quiz NOW!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Bring out those fastest fingers first, it's time for your friendly, filmi Bollywood quiz.

Simply identify the movies from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Zanjeer B. 7 Khoon Maaf C. Gunday C. Gunday A. Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge B. Dil Kabbadi C. Always Kabhi Kabhi A. Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge A. Aligarh B. Queen C. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga A. Aligarh A. Durgamati B. Omkara C. Ankhon Dekhi B. Omkara A. D-Day B. Roy C. Romeo Akbar Walter C. Romeo Akbar Walter A. Jai Ho B. Kick C. Ready B. Kick A. Thugs of Hindostan B. Heroine C. Shamshera C. Shamshera A. Raksha Bandhan B. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha C. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan B. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha A. Jalwa B. Kala Bazaar C. Hatya A. Jalwa A. Afsana Pyaar Ka B. Agneepath C. Ek Ladka Ek Ladki C. Ek Ladka Ek Ladki

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com