News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Take This Bollywood Quiz NOW!

Take This Bollywood Quiz NOW!

By SUKANYA VERMA
November 16, 2022 09:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Bring out those fastest fingers first, it's time for your friendly, filmi Bollywood quiz.

Simply identify the movies from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Zanjeer
B. 7 Khoon Maaf
C. Gunday
  C. Gunday
 
A. Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge
B. Dil Kabbadi
C. Always Kabhi Kabhi
  A. Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge
 
A. Aligarh
B. Queen
C. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
  A. Aligarh
 
A. Durgamati
B. Omkara
C. Ankhon Dekhi
  B. Omkara
 
A. D-Day
B. Roy
C. Romeo Akbar Walter
  C. Romeo Akbar Walter
 
A. Jai Ho
B. Kick
C. Ready
  B. Kick
 
A. Thugs of Hindostan
B. Heroine
C. Shamshera
  C. Shamshera
 
A. Raksha Bandhan
B. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
C. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
  B. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
 
A. Jalwa
B. Kala Bazaar
C. Hatya
  A. Jalwa
 
A. Afsana Pyaar Ka
B. Agneepath
C. Ek Ladka Ek Ladki
  C. Ek Ladka Ek Ladki
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
How Krishna Changed Jeetendra's Life
How Krishna Changed Jeetendra's Life
Why Kajol REFUSED To Do Salaam Venky
Why Kajol REFUSED To Do Salaam Venky
'Bigg Boss is getting filthier'
'Bigg Boss is getting filthier'
Lakshmi-Ganesh On Rupee: Who Decides?
Lakshmi-Ganesh On Rupee: Who Decides?
29 Months After Galwan, Modi Meets Xi
29 Months After Galwan, Modi Meets Xi
Trump announces 2024 presidential run, files papers
Trump announces 2024 presidential run, files papers
NATO chief says 'monitoring situation' in Poland
NATO chief says 'monitoring situation' in Poland

More like this

Recognise These Stars?

Recognise These Stars?

Why Ranveer Can't Stop Dancing!

Why Ranveer Can't Stop Dancing!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances