Recognise These Stars?

Bollywood actors revisit their childhood on Children's Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

'That's where Anika's look came from.. My Bachpan! Always keep the 'chhoti bachchi' alive!! Here's to Never Growing Up! Happy Children's Day!' Kriti Sanon says, referring to her character Dr Anika from her November release, Bhediya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol shares a childhood pic with younger sis Tanishaa and writes, 'Happy Children's Day to the kid in me... Stay mad, stay bad, stay you.. You are perfect just the way you are.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde has a question: 'Gulab Jamun or Rasgulla? Happy Children's Day everyone.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana relives his 'Action Hero' days: '#AnActionHero toh main bachpan se tha. #ChildrensDay Catch An Action Hero at cinemas near you on Dec 2, 2022.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda liked to dress up even as a little girl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar shares a pic with older sister Radhika Palkar and writes, 'Happy Children's Day to all the older siblings! Thanks for letting the younger sibling be a child all their lives and get away with anything they want.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

The Khanvilkar sisters: Amruta and Aditi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Bhatt/Instagram

Pooja Bhatt shares a childhood pic and quotes the incomparable Tom Stoppard, 'Because children grow up, we think a child's purpose is to grow up. But a child's purpose is to be a child. Nature doesn't disdain what lives only for a day. It pours the whole of itself into each moment.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta, who is currently in Bigg Boss 16, writes, 'Never let the child in you die... The forever emotion! The forever feeling! That innocence, which keeps you strong and real... HAPPY CHILDREN'S DAY.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Sharma/Instagram

'Aaj toh apna din hai!! Bachpana kabhi khatam nahi hona chahiye bas!!' insists Varun Sharma.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

Divya Dutta shares a beach memory and writes, 'Childhood....always brings you a broad smile on your face.. #happychildrensday.'