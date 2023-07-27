Quiz: Do You Know Your '80s Movies?

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Time travel to the era of disco and dishoom dishoom with our 1980s special fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Tezaab B. Kishen Kanhaiya C. Izzatdaar A. Tezaab A. Rukhsat B. Dance Dance C. Avinash C. Avinash A. Jaag Utha Insaan B. Mr India C. Balidaan C. Balidaan A. Khwab B. Ardh Satya C. Khamosh B. Ardh Satya A. Shakti B. Andar Baahar C. Woh Saat Din C. Woh Saat Din A. Ghulami B. Ghungroo C. Angaaray A. Ghulami A. Bemisaal B. Mahaan C. Aakhri Raasta A. Bemisaal A. Jaani Dost B. Maqsad C. Mohabbat C. Mohabbat A. Naukar Biwi Ka B. Deedar-E-Yaar C. Tawaif B. Deedar-E-Yaar A. Saveray Wali Gaadi B. Manzil Manzil C. Betaab C. Betaab

