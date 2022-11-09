Are Tabu And Ajay Ready To Dance?

Ajay Devgn and Tabu promote Drishyam 2 on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 releases on November 18.

Tabu looked elegant in a black and gold sari. She wore silver oxidised jewellery and used nude make-up with smoky eyes, leaving her tresses open.

Ajay on the other hand chose a blue checks blazer and a white shirt with brown belt and shoes.

Madhuri Dixit, who is a judge on the show, wore a beige and gold lehenga with green stone jewellery.

Nora Fatehi, another judge on the show, looked chic in a bright yellow figure-hugging gown.

Host Manish Paul wore a funky suit.

Rubina Dilaik gets ready to dance.

Niti Taylor twirls.