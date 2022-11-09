News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Are Tabu And Ajay Ready To Dance?

Are Tabu And Ajay Ready To Dance?

By Rediff Movies
November 09, 2022 17:10 IST
Ajay Devgn and Tabu promote Drishyam 2 on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 releases on November 18.

 

Tabu looked elegant in a black and gold sari. She wore silver oxidised jewellery and used nude make-up with smoky eyes, leaving her tresses open.

 

Ajay on the other hand chose a blue checks blazer and a white shirt with brown belt and shoes.

 

Madhuri Dixit, who is a judge on the show, wore a beige and gold lehenga with green stone jewellery.

 

Nora Fatehi, another judge on the show, looked chic in a bright yellow figure-hugging gown.

 

Host Manish Paul wore a funky suit.

 

Rubina Dilaik gets ready to dance.

 

Niti Taylor twirls.

All Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
