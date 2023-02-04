Taapsee's Staircase Mantra

Vijay is in Dubai... Rahman performs in Guwahati...Kunal goes cycling...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu shares a picture from Gozo Island, Malta, and makes a beautiful observation: 'You dont have to see the whole staircase sometimes... just keep taking that one step at a time.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda holidays in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

He sure indulges himself at meal time!

Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

'Infinite love to the people of Guwahati for being an amazing audience and for hosting us!' says A R Rahman.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan at a wedding in Surat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kapoor/Instagram

Kunal Kapoor goes cycling in Goa.