News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Taapsee's Staircase Mantra

Taapsee's Staircase Mantra

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 04, 2023 13:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vijay is in Dubai... Rahman performs in Guwahati...Kunal goes cycling...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu shares a picture from Gozo Island, Malta, and makes a beautiful observation: 'You dont have to see the whole staircase sometimes... just keep taking that one step at a time.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda holidays in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

He sure indulges himself at meal time!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

'Infinite love to the people of Guwahati for being an amazing audience and for hosting us!' says A R Rahman.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan at a wedding in Surat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kapoor/Instagram

Kunal Kapoor goes cycling in Goa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
UNSEEN Pix from Athiya-Rahul Wedding
UNSEEN Pix from Athiya-Rahul Wedding
Go WILD On OTT This Week
Go WILD On OTT This Week
Bollywood's Favourite Shaadi Destination
Bollywood's Favourite Shaadi Destination
Sharjeel Imam discharged in Jamia violence case
Sharjeel Imam discharged in Jamia violence case
New outfit could be decisive in 3-way Tripura contest
New outfit could be decisive in 3-way Tripura contest
Davis Cup: Nagal pips Holmgren to bring India level
Davis Cup: Nagal pips Holmgren to bring India level
'Private Sector Is Not Firing At 100%'
'Private Sector Is Not Firing At 100%'

More like this

'We've to change how we look at old age'

'We've to change how we look at old age'

Selfiee Moment For Akshay, Emraan

Selfiee Moment For Akshay, Emraan

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances