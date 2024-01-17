News
Sushmita Takes A Dip In Freezing Temperatures

Sushmita Takes A Dip In Freezing Temperatures

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 17, 2024 16:01 IST
Kareena says hi... Tisca has fun in sarson ka khet... Preity wears a happy smile...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

'Snow capped mountains, minus 1 temperature, a heated outdoor pool... and of course the desire to dive right in!!! Ufffff what an experience it is to let go!!! To be free (zing) & one with nature!' says Sushmita Sen, who is holidaying in Azerbaijan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor says hello to her fans from the UAE.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra picks a mustard field in Punjab and writes, 'Why let Raj spoil my party with the sarson ka khet?!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta returns from her holiday in Peru, and feels, 'The happy to be back Smile.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Jane Dias/Instagram

Sarah Jane Dias glitters in gold in Udaipur.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Masaba Gupta at a press conference in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker enjoys the beach life in Mauritius.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta enjoys a romantic holiday with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar in Pau, France.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Plabita Borthakur/Instagram

Plabita Borthakur shares a throwback from her Christmas and New Year holiday.

