Sushmita Takes A Dip In Freezing Temperatures

Kareena says hi... Tisca has fun in sarson ka khet... Preity wears a happy smile...
'Snow capped mountains, minus 1 temperature, a heated outdoor pool... and of course the desire to dive right in!!! Ufffff what an experience it is to let go!!! To be free (zing) & one with nature!' says Sushmita Sen, who is holidaying in Azerbaijan.
Kareena Kapoor says hello to her fans from the UAE.
Tisca Chopra picks a mustard field in Punjab and writes, 'Why let Raj spoil my party with the sarson ka khet?!'
Preity Zinta returns from her holiday in Peru, and feels, 'The happy to be back Smile.'
Sarah Jane Dias glitters in gold in Udaipur.
Masaba Gupta at a press conference in Dubai.
Karan Tacker enjoys the beach life in Mauritius.
Esha Gupta enjoys a romantic holiday with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar in Pau, France.
Plabita Borthakur shares a throwback from her Christmas and New Year holiday.