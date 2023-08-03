News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Super Fun Bollywood Quiz!

Super Fun Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 03, 2023 09:39 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for this week's fun and filmi Bollywood quiz?

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Ready for this week's fun and filmi Bollywood quiz?

 
A. Khushi
B. Talaash: The Hunt Begins
C. Fida
  C. Fida
 
A. Phobia
B. Aatma
C. Turning 30
  B. Aatma
 
A. Badlapur
B. Mom
C. Ghajini
  A. Badlapur
 
A. Biwi No 1
B. Chal Mere Bhai
C. Krishna
  C. Krishna
 
A. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
B. Baadshah
C. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa
  A. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
 
A. Bandhan
B. Karan Arjun
C. Veergati
  B. Karan Arjun
 
A. Pari
B. Ishqiya
C. Gulabo Sitabo
  B. Ishqiya
 
A. Dil
B. Deewana Mujh Sa Nahi
C. Awwal Number
  A. Dil
 
A. Ek Deewana Tha
B. Jhoom Barabar Jhoom
C. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
  C. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan
 
A. Suhaag
B. Ishq
C. Vijaypath
  C. Vijaypath
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
