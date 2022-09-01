News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz

SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
September 01, 2022 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Let the festive week continue on a super filmi note with our weekly Bollywood quiz.

All you have to is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Kishen Kanhaiya
B. Jamai Raja
C. Khel
  B. Jamai Raja
 
A. Ek Thi Daayan
B. Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani
C. Gully Boy
  A. Ek Thi Daayan
 
A. Ajnabee
B. Jism
C. Aetbaar
  A. Ajnabee
 
A. Meri Pyaari Bindu
B. Vicky Donor
C. Bareilly Ki Barfi
  C. Bareilly Ki Barfi
 
A. Vishwatma
B. Gunaah
C. Kshatriya
  B. Gunaah
 
A. Aankhen
B. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
C. Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love
  B. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
 
A. Chal Mere Bhai
B. Biwi No 1
C. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge
  A. Chal Mere Bhai
 
A. No Entry
B. Jhoom Barabar Jhoom
C. Fanaa
  C. Fanaa
 
A. Karz
B. Naukar Biwi Ka
C. Doosra Aadmi
  A. Karz
 
A. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
B. Pardesi Babu
C. Ganga Jis Desh Mein Rehta Hai
  B. Pardesi Babu
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Seen These WONDERFUL Films?
Seen These WONDERFUL Films?
Katrina's WOW Fashion in August
Katrina's WOW Fashion in August
Bollywood Vamps: Armed With More Evil...
Bollywood Vamps: Armed With More Evil...
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty for Dawood Ibrahim
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty for Dawood Ibrahim
Moody's cuts India's GDP forecast to 7.7% for 2022
Moody's cuts India's GDP forecast to 7.7% for 2022
Katrina, Malaika SIZZLE On The Red Carpet
Katrina, Malaika SIZZLE On The Red Carpet
Ganesh Special Recipe: Talniche Modaks
Ganesh Special Recipe: Talniche Modaks

More like this

Why Shefali Shah Is Scared Every Day

Why Shefali Shah Is Scared Every Day

'Film-makers have forgotten real India'

'Film-makers have forgotten real India'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances