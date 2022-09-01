SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Let the festive week continue on a super filmi note with our weekly Bollywood quiz.

All you have to is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Kishen Kanhaiya B. Jamai Raja C. Khel B. Jamai Raja A. Ek Thi Daayan B. Yeh Jawaani Hai Diwani C. Gully Boy A. Ek Thi Daayan A. Ajnabee B. Jism C. Aetbaar A. Ajnabee A. Meri Pyaari Bindu B. Vicky Donor C. Bareilly Ki Barfi C. Bareilly Ki Barfi A. Vishwatma B. Gunaah C. Kshatriya B. Gunaah A. Aankhen B. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham C. Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love B. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham A. Chal Mere Bhai B. Biwi No 1 C. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge A. Chal Mere Bhai A. No Entry B. Jhoom Barabar Jhoom C. Fanaa C. Fanaa A. Karz B. Naukar Biwi Ka C. Doosra Aadmi A. Karz A. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan B. Pardesi Babu C. Ganga Jis Desh Mein Rehta Hai B. Pardesi Babu

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com