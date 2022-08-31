Katrina's WOW Fashion in August

August saw B-town divas go desi and nail the sari look to perfection.

Others made glamorous style statements with their sartorial choices.

Namrata Thakker looks at all the ladies, who wowed us with their stylish August outings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif's black and white cascade shirt dress is the perfect mix of comfort and style.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a midnight blue velvet maxi dress to promote her film Darlings.

Minimal make-up and statement earrings compliment her attire perfectly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday's fashion game while promotingLiger has been on point and this casual denim look is no exception.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur keeps it simple yet elegant in a gorgeous floral Anarkali dress as she attends a event in Hyderabad.

Mrunal finishes off her look with a statement choker neckpiece, which adds a bit of sass to her ethnic avatar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Pretty in pink!

That's Rakul Singh giving us major fun and flirty vibes in a strappy cut-out maxi dress.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

At the first look launch of her Netflix film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Yami Gautam wore a beautiful yellow midi dress with pleated fringe and twisted cutout details.

Of course, her infectious smile is the icing on the cherry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra nails the sari look in a blue Banarasi drape paired with traditional jewellery while celebrating Janmashtami.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Less is always more and Mouni Roy knows it well as she channels her inner princess in a Raw Mango sari teamed with a statement mang tikka.