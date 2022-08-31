News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Katrina's WOW Fashion in August

Katrina's WOW Fashion in August

By NAMRATA THAKKER
August 31, 2022 11:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

August saw B-town divas go desi and nail the sari look to perfection.

Others made glamorous style statements with their sartorial choices.

Namrata Thakker looks at all the ladies, who wowed us with their stylish August outings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif's black and white cascade shirt dress is the perfect mix of comfort and style.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in a midnight blue velvet maxi dress to promote her film Darlings.

Minimal make-up and statement earrings compliment her attire perfectly.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday's fashion game while promotingLiger has been on point and this casual denim look is no exception.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur keeps it simple yet elegant in a gorgeous floral Anarkali dress as she attends a event in Hyderabad.

Mrunal finishes off her look with a statement choker neckpiece, which adds a bit of sass to her ethnic avatar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Pretty in pink!

That's Rakul Singh giving us major fun and flirty vibes in a strappy cut-out maxi dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

At the first look launch of her Netflix film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Yami Gautam wore a beautiful yellow midi dress with pleated fringe and twisted cutout details.

Of course, her infectious smile is the icing on the cherry.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra nails the sari look in a blue Banarasi drape paired with traditional jewellery while celebrating Janmashtami.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Less is always more and Mouni Roy knows it well as she channels her inner princess in a Raw Mango sari teamed with a statement mang tikka.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Sanya's In The Mood For Comedy... And JACKFRUIT!
Sanya's In The Mood For Comedy... And JACKFRUIT!
Wear Your Stripes Like Deepika
Wear Your Stripes Like Deepika
Vidya Parties With OTT's Popular Stars
Vidya Parties With OTT's Popular Stars
Issey Miyake Was Nothing Short Of Genius
Issey Miyake Was Nothing Short Of Genius
India's active Covid cases decline to 64,667, 45 die
India's active Covid cases decline to 64,667, 45 die
SEE: Classy Nikhat Goes Glam!
SEE: Classy Nikhat Goes Glam!
US Army grounds entire fleet of Chinook helicopters
US Army grounds entire fleet of Chinook helicopters

More like this

Karishma Is In The Mood For Goa

Karishma Is In The Mood For Goa

Hina Khan's Gorgeous Thailand Vacation

Hina Khan's Gorgeous Thailand Vacation

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances