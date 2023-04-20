News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Super Cool Bollywood Quiz

Super Cool Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
April 20, 2023 12:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Beat the heat with our cool, cool Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Ghatak: Lethal
B. Ziddi
C. Salaakhen
  C. Salaakhen
 
A. Befikre
B. War
C. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
  A. Befikre
 
A. Auzaar
B. Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge
C. Garv: Pride & Honour
  B. Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge
 
A. Phillauri
B. Sultan
C. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
  A. Phillauri
 
A. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai
B. Raincoat
C. Taal
  B. Raincoat
 
A. One 2 Ka 4
B. Billu
C. My Name is Khan
  A. One 2 Ka 4
 
A. Raja
B. Laadla
C. Kachche Dhaage
  C. Kachche Dhaage
 
A. Chhote Sarkar
B. Sangdil Sanam
C. Paapi Gudiya
  B. Sangdil Sanam
 
A. Tamasha
B. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
C. 3 Idiots
  C. 3 Idiots
 
A. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke
B. Soldier
C. Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega
  B. Soldier
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'Men are very insecure of my success'
'Men are very insecure of my success'
Sunny Leone: 'My life has been stormy'
Sunny Leone: 'My life has been stormy'
The Suitable Girl Is Playing A Vampire!
The Suitable Girl Is Playing A Vampire!
Modi to campaign in about 20 places in K'taka: Bommai
Modi to campaign in about 20 places in K'taka: Bommai
MFs raise equity bets; to invest Rs 55k cr
MFs raise equity bets; to invest Rs 55k cr
Revealed: US is aiding India's defence against China
Revealed: US is aiding India's defence against China
Apple Stores Will Up Brand Value Of Chosen Addresses
Apple Stores Will Up Brand Value Of Chosen Addresses

More like this

Salman Khan's Most Iconic Style Mantras

Salman Khan's Most Iconic Style Mantras

10 Ways To Propose Like Salman Khan!

10 Ways To Propose Like Salman Khan!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances