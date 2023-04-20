Super Cool Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Beat the heat with our cool, cool Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Ghatak: Lethal B. Ziddi C. Salaakhen C. Salaakhen A. Befikre B. War C. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui A. Befikre A. Auzaar B. Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge C. Garv: Pride & Honour B. Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge A. Phillauri B. Sultan C. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi A. Phillauri A. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai B. Raincoat C. Taal B. Raincoat A. One 2 Ka 4 B. Billu C. My Name is Khan A. One 2 Ka 4 A. Raja B. Laadla C. Kachche Dhaage C. Kachche Dhaage A. Chhote Sarkar B. Sangdil Sanam C. Paapi Gudiya B. Sangdil Sanam A. Tamasha B. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect C. 3 Idiots C. 3 Idiots A. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke B. Soldier C. Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega B. Soldier

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com