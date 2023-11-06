Tamannah-Vijay Are Looking Wow!

While the ladies added a lot of sparkle to Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, the couples looked stunning together.

Bollywood's hottest new couple: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma can't stop smiling.

Shibani Dandekar looks fiery next to Farhan Akhtar.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Varun Dhawan escorts wife Natasha Dalal.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Madhuri Dixit twins with Dr Sriram Nene.

Say hello to The Archies: Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Aditi Dot, Yuvraj Menda.

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl.

Bhavana and Chunkey Pandey colour coordinate.

Alvira and Atul Agnihotri.

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma.

Nita Ambani arrives with to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant.

Host Manish Malhotra greets Rekha and Varun.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar