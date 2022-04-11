When Sunny Leone Had No Money For Her Shaadi

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have been married for 11 years, and the actress makes a big reveal about their marriage in an emotional post.

IMAGE: Sunny wishes Daniel: 'Happy Anniversary Baby @dirrty99 ! Here is to living our best lives and being our selves with each other. Lots of masti, love and spend forever with you! - Wifey!'

IMAGE: She posts a picture from their wedding and writes, '11yrs married today!

A time where we had no money, less then 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and a ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake... A reminder of how far we have come together and I wouldn't be possible without all the love we share.

I love our wedding story because it was "our way" just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby!'

IMAGE: Daniel wishes 'Wifey' right back: 'Happy anniversary @sunnyleone!!! All this time and the only conclusion I have drawn is that I'm pretty much 'correct' 99% of the time!!! love you baby.'

