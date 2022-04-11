News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » When Sunny Leone Had No Money For Her Shaadi

When Sunny Leone Had No Money For Her Shaadi

By Rediff Movies
April 11, 2022 12:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber have been married for 11 years, and the actress makes a big reveal about their marriage in an emotional post.

Please click on the images for a look at Sunny and Danny.

 

IMAGE: Sunny wishes Daniel: 'Happy Anniversary Baby @dirrty99 ! Here is to living our best lives and being our selves with each other. Lots of masti, love and spend forever with you! - Wifey!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She posts a picture from their wedding and writes, '11yrs married today!
A time where we had no money, less then 50 guests, opening wedding envelopes to pay for our reception, flower arrangements all wrong, drunk people making bad speeches and a ugly sheet cake as our wedding cake... A reminder of how far we have come together and I wouldn't be possible without all the love we share.
I love our wedding story because it was "our way" just like our entire journey together. Happy Anniversary Baby!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Daniel wishes 'Wifey' right back: 'Happy anniversary @sunnyleone!!! All this time and the only conclusion I have drawn is that I'm pretty much 'correct' 99% of the time!!! love you baby.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Daniel Weber/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Sunny Leone: I'm madly in love with my husband
Sunny Leone: I'm madly in love with my husband
The Sunny Leone Interview
The Sunny Leone Interview
Sunny Leone: In my everyday life, I don't jump on tables and take my clothes off
Sunny Leone: In my everyday life, I don't jump on tables and take my clothes off
J'khand: 1 dead in ropeway accident, 48 trapped midair
J'khand: 1 dead in ropeway accident, 48 trapped midair
Pranitha Subhash is pregnant
Pranitha Subhash is pregnant
BJP Has A Competitor For Vivekananda
BJP Has A Competitor For Vivekananda
Double taxation relief for Indian IT cos in Australia
Double taxation relief for Indian IT cos in Australia

More like this

Meet the love of Sunny Leone's life

Meet the love of Sunny Leone's life

PIX: Sunny Leone's life in LA!

PIX: Sunny Leone's life in LA!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances