'I No Longer Need To Work For Money'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Known for her work in film and television, Parul Gulati seamlessly transitions between her on-screen characters and entrepreneurial ventures. As the driving force behind a thriving hair extensions business, Nish Hair, she has carved out a niche that blends her passion for beauty with astute business acumen.

In this interview with Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh, Parul opens up about her dual career, the challenges of balancing the demands of acting and entrepreneurship and the secret to her success.

"There was a point when I was promoting a Punjabi film and somehow, I could tell that it would not work for me. So I was like, 'Wait, I can start my business right now.' And I did. I just jumped right into it," she says.

Tell us something about your new show, Bluetick (Verified).

It's about a girl who is from West Delhi and wants to become an actress.

She feels popularity on social media can be a way to do it.

It's about the rise and fall of a social media star and how she gets up again.

Any young girl would be able to relate to this.

To what extent do you use social media?

I use it to promote my brand and my projects.

IMAGE: Parul Gulati and Siddharth Nigam in Bluetick (Verified).

What inspired you to pursue a career in acting, and how did you get your first break in the industry?

I got selected on Facebook when I was in school.

It wasn't planned at all. I was still studying, and figuring out what I wanted to do in life.

That first project in front of the camera felt like a drug. Suddenly, I wanted to do it so badly.

I wanted to do it for the rest of my life, and I'm still pursuing it.

How much were you paid for your first show, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam?

They paid me Rs 50,000 a month.

I wasn't even 18 then and didn't have a bank account. So the main signing authority was my mother.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

What happened after that show ended?

I think initially, things happened without me expecting anything.

Everything felt like a blessing.

The fact that I could get this much felt surreal because I came from a very humble background.

We barely had anything.

The setback is when you realise you haven't reached where you felt you should have.

I think that's when I started feeling terrible.

I used to think I'll become a big heroine by 21-22, then I'll make a big, successful movie and then I would buy a house.

But when this was not happening for me, it was heartbreaking.

But I still feel I'm living a dream. I have a way better life than I ever imagined as a little girl.

Did you face the casting couch?

I think I was lucky enough to never encounter something like that.

Even if something was going in a direction where a person was not being decent or trying to scam me, that sixth sense played in.

This (casting couch) does happen. We can't deny it but you need to be smart about it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

Who are your biggest influences in the world of acting and how they have shaped your craft?

Irrfan (Khan) sir. Everything he did was magic.

Then there is Manoj Bajpayee. I have been lucky to work with him in the last project (Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout).

I love Alia Bhatt. She's so good with every character.

Did you get an opportunity to meet Irrfan Khan?

I auditioned for a film which had him as the lead but that did not fall through.

I did meet him during that time after the audition.

The film happened later with somebody else.

IMAGE: Parul Gulati in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.

Apart from being an actress, you are an entrepreneur. What motivated you to start your hair extension brand Nish Hair? How has the journey been?

I saw that internationally, when somebody becomes really big, whether they are actors or singers, they have their own brands.

I wanted to have something like that.

Since a young age, I had goals that I would become a big actress and have my own business.

There was a point when I was promoting a Punjabi film and somehow, I could tell that it would not work for me.

So I was like, 'Wait, I can start my business right now.'

And I did. I just jumped right into it.

I kept working even when there were no sales.

Nobody knew the business but I liked the thrill of creating.

I'm somebody who loves creating things from scratch, whether it's a character, a product, or a content piece that I put on my social media.

How do you balance your acting career and a successful business?

I just do it because I don't see any other option.

Sleeping little, working more is my rule.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

It's been a long time since you haven't been seen you on television.

I love acting on any medium.

But now, I have a business and no longer need to think of how to pay the bills.

At the beginning of your career, you do things so that you can pay the rent.

Because of my business, that part gets taken care of.

So now I only want to work on great stories.

TV is a long form, and I don't think I can give that much of time.

I'm going to limit myself in the kind of projects I do.

IMAGE: Parul Gulati and Honey Singh in Zorawar.

You used to work in the Punjabi film industry but that did not take you anywhere, you said earlier. Was it because of the lack of strong women characters?

I think back in the day, yes. Now, I think, there's equal opportunity for both.

Jatt and Juliet 3 did well. The lead Sonam Bajwa is a dear friend.

Back in the day, I think they were also finding their footing.

And I felt, if I have to struggle, I'll do it in Hindi, not Punjabi.

I wanted to work with certain people and age is such a factor for us actresses.

I remember right after Zorawar, my last Punjabi film, I did POW with Nikkhil Advani because I wanted to work with a director like him.

OTT wasn't there then. Once that started, I started doing Web shows because at the end of the day, whatever time I'm putting out there, it should make me happy.

Apart from BlueTick (Verified), what else are you working on?

There are two more Web shows that I'm working on. One will release this year, hopefully.