Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan at the Yudhra trailer launch.

"It's all beetroot juice for me," Raghav Juyal says, bringing on the laughs, when he spoke about his next villain outing in the actioner Yudhra, after his bloody movie, Kill.

Raghav joins lead pair Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in Ravi Udyawar's Yudhra, as they speak about the film at its trailer launch.

Satish Bodas/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring us moments from the event.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal.

"I've got the opportunity to play a villain in such a big set-up, and that's why I've taken it. If I got the hero's role, I would have taken that too, but it's fun to play the villain. Shah Rukh sir also started as a villain," Raghav says.

"Yudhra felt like the perfect film to come to Bollywood with," says Malavika, and opens up about why she chose to debut in Hindi with this movie.

Siddhant also discusses the action in the film: "There should be some angst behind the action. Javedsaab had said that the Angry Young Man action image had become very caricaturish. Bematlab logon ko maar rahe hai, just to get eyeballs, just for the effect. But in this film, there is a lot of depth and that's what I connected to. If I had to just hit people or show six packs, that's not mazedaar for me."

"I was lucky that I got this film. I was just one film old, that too in a supporting role in Gully Boy, when I got such a big film," Siddhant says.

"When I wanted to be an actor, I knew that there would be a long wait before I got work, and a long wait after I got work. The process takes a long time. But I knew they were making something big, so I didn't mind the wait," Siddhanth says.

Photograph: Satish Bodas/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Raj Arun, Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Raghav Juyal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan and Director Ravi Udyawar.

Malavika enjoys a double bill in September, as she has another release coming up: Vikram-starrer-Thangalaan's Hindi version.

To Sid's relief, it doesn't release on the same day as Yudhra.