Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Yudhra Felt Like The Perfect Film To Come To Bollywood'

'Yudhra Felt Like The Perfect Film To Come To Bollywood'

By SATISH BODAS, AFSAR DAYATAR
August 30, 2024 16:29 IST
'There should be some angst behind the action.'

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan at the Yudhra trailer launch. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

"It's all beetroot juice for me," Raghav Juyal says, bringing on the laughs, when he spoke about his next villain outing in the actioner Yudhra, after his bloody movie, Kill.

Raghav joins lead pair Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in Ravi Udyawar's Yudhra, as they speak about the film at its trailer launch.

Satish Bodas/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring us moments from the event.

 

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

"I've got the opportunity to play a villain in such a big set-up, and that's why I've taken it. If I got the hero's role, I would have taken that too, but it's fun to play the villain. Shah Rukh sir also started as a villain," Raghav says.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Malavika Mohanan. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

"Yudhra felt like the perfect film to come to Bollywood with," says Malavika, and opens up about why she chose to debut in Hindi with this movie.

Siddhant also discusses the action in the film: "There should be some angst behind the action. Javedsaab had said that the Angry Young Man action image had become very caricaturish. Bematlab logon ko maar rahe hai, just to get eyeballs, just for the effect. But in this film, there is a lot of depth and that's what I connected to. If I had to just hit people or show six packs, that's not mazedaar for me."

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

"I was lucky that I got this film. I was just one film old, that too in a supporting role in Gully Boy, when I got such a big film," Siddhant says.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

"When I wanted to be an actor, I knew that there would be a long wait before I got work, and a long wait after I got work. The process takes a long time. But I knew they were making something big, so I didn't mind the wait," Siddhanth says.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Raj Arun, Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Raghav Juyal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan and Director Ravi Udyawar. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Malavika enjoys a double bill in September, as she has another release coming up: Vikram-starrer-Thangalaan's Hindi version.

To Sid's relief, it doesn't release on the same day as Yudhra.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

SATISH BODAS, AFSAR DAYATAR
