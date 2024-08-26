News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Stree 2 Earns Rs 400 Crore By Second Weekend

Stree 2 Earns Rs 400 Crore By Second Weekend

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
Last updated on: August 26, 2024 12:28 IST
Only four Hindi films have gone past the Rs 400 crore mark: Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan and Animal.

In really quick time, Stree 2 has now entered the Rs 400 Crore (Rs 4 billion) Club.

The film achieved this feat by the end of just the second weekend and that's truly remarkable.

Only four Hindi films have gone past the Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) mark: Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan and Animal.

Two southern films achieved this box office feat via their Hindi versions: Baahubali - The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2, but these films will be comfortably surpassed by Stree 2.

Stree 2 will be competing with Jawan and Animal since after the second weekend, it's clear that the lifetime record of both Pathaan and Gadar 2 will be surpassed in due course of time.

 

On Friday, Stree 2 collected just a little under Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million), on Saturday, it crossed Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) and on Sunday, it crossed Rs 40 crore (Rs 400 million).

This has set it up for a really long run ahead.

With around Rs 405 crore (Rs 4.05 billion) in its kitty, the film will collect well on Monday as well, as it's a partial holiday for Janmashtami.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
