'We've Already Outlined What To Do In Our Next Films'

''You can expect bohut kuch. Our dreams are big about the larger plan.'

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2.

With Stree 2 becoming a blockbuster, it looks like the horror-comedy formula is here to stay.

But the film's success isn't without merit.

Director Amar Kaushik delivers a cleverly crafted entertaining romp that brings people back to theatres, a rare feat.

The box office triumph also means that the Maddock Supernatural Universe is ready to expand on its ambition, and Kaushik is at its forefront.

Meanwhile, he can't stop raving about his leading man.

"Half your job is done when an actor like Rajkummar is in your film. He is such a fabulous actor. Sometimes I enact and show him how to approach a certain scene. He then takes it up by 100 notches. He is really the best actor we have in our country," Amar tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com.

You once mentioned that horror isn't your favourite genre. Is that why you balance it out with comedy?

Yes. Whenever I used to see horror before, I was like, okay what's next? Why don't they move ahead faster?

But when I took up Stree to direct, the comedy came organically.

I see humour even in tragedy.

When I started writing with Niren (Bhatt), I realised he is also like me. We find humour easily.

IMAGE: A scene from Stree 2.

When I interviewed Abhishek Banerjee recently, he spoke very fondly of you. As someone who featured in all your films, is he your lucky mascot?

Yes, you can call him that.

Abhishek knows exactly what I need out of his performance. Sometimes it is just a simple eye contact, and he gets it.

We have known each other since the time I was an AD (assistant director) and he was a casting assistant. I used to see him reciting lines for actors in audition rooms.

I could see a great performer in him when he used to read those lines.

I once told him if I ever made a film, you would definitely star in it.

He never thought I would make as a director neither did he think he would be an actor.

When I became a director, I called him up and offered him a role. That's how it started.

He is so good in the film. His Jana is a standout character.

Yeah. You know why he is so good? Because he gives his all to the character.

He is nothing like Jana, but when he performs he completely transforms himself.

He doesn't care how he looks, or what clothes he is wearing or if his face profile is right. Nothing. When he is in the scene, he performs wholeheartedly.

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Amar Kaushik on the sets of Stree. Photograph: Kind courtesy Amar Kaushik/Instagram

What do Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana individually bring in to their roles? What's the vibe on sets like when all of you are together?

They bring in a lot!

Half your job is done when an actor like Rajkummar is in your film. He is such a fabulous actor.

Raj knows this small town world so well. He is also a great observer.

Sometimes I enact and show him how to approach a certain scene. He then takes it up by 100 notches.

He is really the best actor we have in our country.

Aparshakti bring so much humour to the table.

Pankaj sir has a knack for turning a normal line to funny one just with his expressions.

Shraddha is a true star.

Action was something very difficult for her in the beginning, but the way she adapted is amazing.

When she twists her choti (braid) in those scenes, you can feel her superwoman aura.

We call each other by the character's names on sets, except Shraddha whose character has no name, so we call her stree.

IMAGE: Amar Kaushik, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khuarana, Rajkummar Rao and Tamannaah Bhatia in Aaj Ki Raat song.

You reprise the small role of a homeless man from first Stree. We also see you shaking a leg in the Aaj Ki Raat song in this film. You have done cameos in Bhediya and Bala as well. How soon can we expect your acting debut in a full-fledged role?

No, no, never. (Laughs)

You will see me in these chota chota roles only.

It was actually Rajkummar who pushed me. We had a standby actor for that role of a homeless man in first Stree, but Raj said I should do it.

It started as joke and I continued that role in Stree 2 as well.

Even during the rehearsals and shoot for Aaj Ki Raat, I was really vibing with the song. So my choreographer asked me to join the gang and I did.

Niren had actually written some four-five scenes for that homeless man character, but I said I will only do one small scene.

You are the first generation film-maker from your family. What fascinated you about film-making? How did you decide to pursue it?

We all have passion for cinema and films since childhood, right?

It just stayed with me.

In childhood, we used to live in Arunachal Pradesh, so there was no electricity there. We used to watch films in a battery with VCR and cassette. It used to take us two days to finish one film due to intermittent electricity.

I used to enact certain scenes, replicate those fight scenes with my siblings.

When I grew up, I had no clue what film-making was all about. I left that dream for some time, and took up marketing in Kanpur.

Later I did Mass Comm in Delhi, then came to Bombay and entered films.

I never formally learned film-making, I trained myself on the job.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan, Varun Dhawan and Amar Kaushik on the sets of Bhediya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Now that Stree 2's success has solidified your position as hit-maker, are you willing to explore opportunities outside Maddock Films?

I don't see the need at the moment.

I have become a producer with Maddock. I like to work as family, and Dinu and I are like brothers.

We never have any differences when it comes to our work. Together, we take good decisions.

Right now, he is the best producer to work with in the country.

As one of the chief architects of this supernatural universe, how far ahead are you thinking? What can we expect next?

You can expect bohut kuch (a lot).

Our dreams are big about the larger plan.

Dinu, Niren and I have already outlined the map of what to do in our next films, but we will take one step at a time.

This is going to be a big universe.