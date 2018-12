Last updated on: December 14, 2018 15:07 IST

Merry Christmas, Malaika!

'Tis the season to be merry, and Malaika Arora is all for it.

The gorgeous diva has unpacked her box of Christmas decorations and made her home look really warm and festive.

She credits event planner Pallavi Shetty for the change.

A look at Malaika's Christmassy home:

Photographs: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram