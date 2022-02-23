News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Step Inside Remo's Dream Home

By Rediff Movies
February 23, 2022 09:25 IST
Lizelle and Remo D'Souza built their beautiful house in Mumbai three years ago.

The only thing Remo -- one of Bollywood's star choreographers and directors -- wanted was that his home should not look like a movie set, that it must have warm tones.

Lizelle and Remo invite us into their spacious home in the fifth season of Asian Paints' Where the Heart Is.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Lizelle and Remo D'Souza's home.

 

IMAGE: 'This house saved us,' Remo tells us, and talks about 'the incident'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

 

IMAGE: The couple, who have been together for 21 years, look back at their journey together.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

 

Walk inside Remo's beautiful home.

 

IMAGE: Michael Jackson inspired Remo to dance and launch a career.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
