Step Inside Remo's Dream Home

Lizelle and Remo D'Souza built their beautiful house in Mumbai three years ago.

The only thing Remo -- one of Bollywood's star choreographers and directors -- wanted was that his home should not look like a movie set, that it must have warm tones.

Lizelle and Remo invite us into their spacious home in the fifth season of Asian Paints' Where the Heart Is.

IMAGE: 'This house saved us,' Remo tells us, and talks about 'the incident'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

IMAGE: The couple, who have been together for 21 years, look back at their journey together.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints

IMAGE: Michael Jackson inspired Remo to dance and launch a career.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asian Paints