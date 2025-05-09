IMAGE: Military personnel stand guard at India Gate in New Delhi. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Bollywood celebrities have offered prayers for the safety and well-being of the people.

On Thursday, the Indian Army shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control and the international border, sources told ANI.

The operation was launched after Pakistan made failed attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory across different locations.

Actress and MP Kangana Ranaut shared a video on her Instagram handle, showcasing the valour of the Indian Army as they neutralised Pakistan drones. While sharing the video, the actress wrote, 'Jammu On Target! Indian Air Defence Neutralises Pakistan. Drone in #Jammu. Stay strong #jammu.'

Taking to his X handle, comedian and actor Vir Das wrote, 'To family, friends and more who sit in blackouts as we speak, thinking of you, praying for you. To those protecting them, we thank you. Gratitude, prayers and respect. Be safe, be strong.'



Telugu actor Varun Konidela posted, 'More power to our brave Indian Army defending against the attacks of the perpetrators with unwavering valour. We stand united in support and pray for your safety. Jai Hind.'

Shraddha Kapoor wrote, 'Proud of our protectors. Jai Hind.'

Anupam Kher shared a video from his family's home in Jammu. The short clip was sent to him by his cousin, and showed the area under complete blackout.

'My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok. He laughed a little proudly and said, 'Bhaiya! Hum Bharat mein hain! Hum Hindustani hain. Hamari suraksha Bharatiya Sena aur Mata Vaishno Devi kar rahi hain. Aap tension mat lo. Waise bhi koi bhi missile hum zameen par nahi lagne de rahe.' Jai Mata Ki! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!'



Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, 'It's going to be a long night ahead. Let's stand united with our Armed Forces; may their strength and courage prevail. #SupportOurTroops #StayUnited #IndianArmy #OperationSindoor2'