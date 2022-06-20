Please click on the images to discover how Bollywood stars celebrated Father's Day with priceless pictures and touching messages.
IMAGE: Kriti Sanon shares a picture with father Rahul Sanon and writes, 'You will always be the first man i loved! Happy Father's Day Papa!
'Thank you for always being there for me and Nups.. for putting us before yourself (except when it comes to having sweets) Love you Papa!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram
IMAGE: '#HappyFathersDay #ManvarSinghRautela In the darkest days, when I feel inadequate, unloved and unworthy, I remember whose daughter I am and I straighten my crown. I am my father's daughter, and I am not afraid of anything.
'I love my Daddyji. My Daddy's everything.
'I hope I can find a man that will treat me as good as my dad,' says Urvashi Rautela.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram
IMAGE: Patralekhaa shares a picture with her late father Ajit Paul and writes, 'Not a day goes by when I don't think about you ..Life is not the same without you..I love you and miss you dearly..You were a wonderful father to me ..Thank you Papa.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram
IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez shares a throwback picture with her dad Elroy Fernandez..
Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram
IMAGE: Urmila Matondkar shares a pic with her father Shrikant Matondkar: 'Nothing can describe love n gratitude for you Baba for instilling high social n moral values in me. For raising me to show the world what a daughter can achieve given the right upbringing n opportunities.
'May there be more fathers like you to the daughters of India.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Divyanka Tripathi shares a moment with her father Narendra Tripathi and writes, 'So subtly you made me a mini-you! You taught us how to stay positive, respect all people alike, stay confident in all circumstances and stay a child forever! Thanks for being You papa...we got the best values from you! #HappyFathersDay Love you lots, Chaani.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram
IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan shares a loved-up picture with her late father Mansur Ali Khan 'Tiger' Pataudi, the legendary cricketer.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Angad Bedi with his legendary father,Bishan Singh Bedi, inarguably the greatest left-arm spinner of all time.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Angad Bedi/Instagram
IMAGE: Suchitra Pillai writes a note to her late father: 'When u were here you were the best father anyone could ever have.. you let us grow wings and held us when we fell.. now from the heavens u still take care of us every single day .. you show us signs to prove it..
'Dad you are missed not only today on fathers day but every second of every day.. we love u forever and always.. may your soul be at peace and happy forever.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Suchitra Pilaai/Instagram
IMAGE: Neha Kakkar shares a picture with her father Rishikesh Kakkar.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Kakkar/Instagram
IMAGE: Swara Bhasker shares a throwback pic with her parents Commodore C Uday Bhaskar (retd) and Professor Ira Bhaskar and brother Ishaan Bhaskar and writes, 'Happy Father's Day Dad! You deserve a bravery award for parenting and jhelo-ing one of these two brats.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram