'You Will Always Be The First Man I Loved!'

IMAGE: Suchitra Pillai writes a note to her late father: 'When u were here you were the best father anyone could ever have.. you let us grow wings and held us when we fell.. now from the heavens u still take care of us every single day .. you show us signs to prove it..

'Dad you are missed not only today on fathers day but every second of every day.. we love u forever and always.. may your soul be at peace and happy forever.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suchitra Pilaai/Instagram