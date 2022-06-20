Bollywood celebrated Father's Day with the most adorable pictures of their children on social media.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars and their kids.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their first Father's Day with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with a cute picture, and even cuter shoes!

'Happy 1st Father's Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home... I love you.. here's to many more,' PeeCee writes.

Nick adds: 'First Father's Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father's Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza get goofy with sons Riaan and Rahyl.

Ritiesh writes, 'To be a father is a privilege, to a good father is a responsibility. To be a great father... you have the mother.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritiesh Deshmukh/Instagram

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn shares a picture with son Yug and notes, 'It's moments like these that take me back to the days when Papa used to be the one behind the camera as I curiously peeked from the sides. Trying to absorb his love for film-making as much as I could.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

IMAGE: 'Happy Father's Day, Abba Jaan,' Sara Ali Khan tells dad Saif Ali Khan, a wish her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, centre, surely endorses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty shares a picture of husband Raj Kundra with their son Viaan and daughter Samisha and writes, 'Happy Father's day to all the Fathers in the world. Thank you for your hard work, sacrifices, unconditional love, and for protecting us from everything that gets in the way of our happiness. You are loved more than you know.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: A perfect Kodak moment with Madhuri Dixit, Dr Sriram Nene and their son sArin and Ryan.

'A father is a tough shield that protects his kids. Come what may, he will always go great lengths to protect them, but also teach them the lessons that nobody else can.

'Happy Father's Day to the world's best dad! Our boys are slowly growing into the young gentlemen we always envisioned,' Madhuri writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

IMAGE: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu enjoy their first Father's Day with son Neil Aggarwal Kitchlu.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

IMAGE: Sunny Leone shares a picture from Dubai with husband Daniel Weber and children Nisha, Noah, Asher and tells us: 'Us and our not so small babies! Happy Fathers Day @dirrty99 It was an amazing day with you! You are an amazing father to our little nuggets! Thank you for being you!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

IMAGE: Three generations of Kapoors: Tusshar Kapoor with parents Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, sister Ekta Kapoor and son Laksshya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Kunal Kemmu's Father's Day with daughter Inaaya has him 'jumping with joy'!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kemmu/Instagram

IMAGE: Neil Nitin Mukesh shares a cute picture with father Nitin Mukesh and daughter Nurvi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram

IMAGE: Arjun Rampal shares a picture with daughters Myra, Mahikaa and son Arik and writes, 'Papa I miss you and Grandpa. I move forward in life with my children now, who are my inspiration and complete my world. Bless us today and always.

'Happy Father's Day and thank you @mahikaarampal @myra_rampal and little Arik Rampal for all the joy you bring me. #FathersDay'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

IMAGE: Lisa Ray posts a picture with husband Jason Dehni and daughters Soleli and Sufi , 'the loves of my life'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

IMAGE: Ravi Kishan and wife Preeti enjoys a cruise with their children, Riva, Tanishq, Ishita and Saksham.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riva Kishan/Instagram

IMAGE: Rohit Roy thanks daughter Kiara 'for being mine'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram