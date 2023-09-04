'Don't be in a relationship that doesn't...'

'... make you happy because you are supposed to be happy since you live life only once.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niti Taylor/Instagram

Niti Taylor made her acting debut in Ektaa Kapoor's 2009 show Pyaar Ka Bandhan, but she won audiences over with her adorable role as Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, which returned with its fifth season this September.

Still gorgeous as ever, Niti believes relationships have changed drastically since she first appeared on the show almost a decade ago.

"The thing that we should hold on to a relationship is just not there. The urge that we should work on it a bit more before calling it quits is missing," Niti tells tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan is back with Season 5. Tell us five qualities about the new season.

The romance, the breakup, the patch up, the intensity, and how you balance your career and relationships.

IMAGE: Niti with Parth Samthan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Niti Taylor/Instagram

The show first aired almost a decade ago. How do you think relationships have changed over time?

We used to value things a lot before. Life was very different; everything was very precious.

Now because everybody has become so independent, that value has declined somewhere.

The thing that we should hold on to a relationship is just not there. The urge that we should work on it a bit more before calling it quits is missing.

Now it's like okay fine, it's not working out, so let it be.

How marriage has changed you as a person?

I think you just become a better person after getting married, and you realise your responsibilities.

You start valuing relationships more.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niti Taylor/Instagram

Has your process of selecting roles changed?

I feel I have just kick-started my career after marriage, in full gear.

I am chilling like a villain and killing it every day.

Yes, there are few requirements after marriage, like wrapping up on time, etc.

How do you manage your personal and professional life?

I think you just need to have an understanding partner to strike that balance.

You reach a peak in your career after years of hard work. And when you decide to settle down, you need someone who understands you and values your work.

It was quite easy for me because my parents have always been supportive of me.

Now, my in-laws and my husband are supportive too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Niti Taylor/Instagram

A relationship advice you would like to give youngsters?

Just hold onto things, and value it. Don't just forget about it and move ahead.

Value things more.

Life is too short and too precious.

Any message to people who are in relationships but not in love?

That's the worst you can do to yourself.

Don't be in a relationship that doesn't make you happy because you are supposed to be happy since you live life only once.

Make sure you live a life that you are happy in.

Is there anything you do not like about being a public figure?

When you are out with your friends and you just want to let yourself be, I think that is when phones come out, someone is recognising you, and they want a selfie.

You can't do what you want to do.

I am such a private person. I like my own space and that's the reason I go to places that people don't know about.

I don't like people coming to me when I am being me.

When did you realise you are famous?

Trust me, till date I don't realise that I am famous because it does not hit me.

Everyone tells me that I underestimate myself.

But I never let success get to my head.

That's why I am so grounded.

IMAGE: Niti with Parth Samthan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Niti Taylor/Instagram

How much have you and your co-star Parth Samthan evolved as actors and individuals over the years?

I think we evolved over time.

We started when we were so young, almost like kids. Very immature.

There was this competition always going on. It was like,'You have done this, I will do better than you'.

But now we understand the scene and it's like, 'Let's discuss and make this seem better.'

Now it's like uplifting the scene for us.