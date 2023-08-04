News
Spotted! A Mermaid Called Riya

Spotted! A Mermaid Called Riya

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 04, 2023 12:41 IST
Nargis Fakhri holidays in Italy... Ananya gets into a bikini... Sunny promotes his movie...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riya Sen/Instagram

Riya Sen takes a dip in the ocean off Kanawa island in Indonesia.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nargis Fakhri/Instagram

Nargis Fakhri is holidaying in Italy and gives us a tour of 'An Architectural Master piece! Milan Cathedral, called Duomo di Milano in Italian, is one of the world's largest Gothic cathedrals, located in the heart of the city. Europe Summer 2023.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi's 'Last few days were spent in some stunning Ligurian towns along the Italian Riviera.

'Camogli, though, has my heart. Quaint. Undiscovered. People full of love & life. Food full of color & warmth. Focaccia fresh out of the oven by local bakers. Sea food fresh out of the Ligurian sea. Little colourful homes strewn across the hillside, mesmerising, as though a painting made at leisure.

'I learned that given a choice, I can sit by a street drinking coffee and people watch for days. I also learned that speed boats across choppy sea waters frighten me.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran also shares a pic from Rome.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday gets into a pink bikini in Ibiza.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur shares a pic from the Hard Rock Cafe in Ibiza.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

'It's just wonderful to know that you can build a special bond with a place in a different country that makes you feel so warm and welcomed.

'Thank you Intercontinental Festival City Dubai for us making us feel at home and treating us like your own. We are coming back for more and for sure,' says Neha Dhupia

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Deol/Instagram

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel promote their film Gadar 2 in Jaipur.

REDIFF MOVIES
