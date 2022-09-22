Sonakshi's Latest OBSESSION!

Is Richa getting ready for her wedding?... Nia celebrates her curves... Aahana shares a secret...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha recently released a music video called Sadi Jodi Blockbuster with Zaheer Iqbal, sung by Ammy Virk and Asees Kaur. But it's her 'white obsession' that's got our attention.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

And it's not just the nails.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha, who will reportedly marry long-time boyfriend Ali Fazal on October 4, looks stunning in this lovely striped gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Kalki Koechlin takes a quick break from her busy schedule.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra shares her gyaan about eating habits: 'Happiest girls are those who eat well!

'There are so many myths about what actresses eat! What sort of diets they follow! I’ve never really followed any particular diet! I’ve always eaten what my heart desires but of course in correct portions!

'Eat everything but make sure you exercise regularly! So you don’t deprive yourself the joy of living because our time here is limited and we must live it to the fullest!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff shares a B&W pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma writes, 'When Life gives you curves, flaunt them.'