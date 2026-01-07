HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Solve the Ikkis Jigsaw Puzzle

Solve the Ikkis Jigsaw Puzzle

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read
January 07, 2026 10:57 IST

Agastya Nanda wowed audiences with his intense performance in Sriram Raghavan's war epic, Ikkis.

The film also showed his softer side, thanks to his sweet romance with Simar Bhatia.

Now, it's time for you to get Ikkis right!

Here's your picture puzzle -- a fun way to test your memory.

 

How to Play This Jigsaw Puzzle

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you as you place each piece in the correct slot. Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click "Start Puzzle" to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So go ahead -- start playing and test your memory!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
