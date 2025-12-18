HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The Khata Peeta Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
1 Minute Read
December 18, 2025 13:11 IST

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Dilip Kumar devouring all kinds of meat in Ram Aur Shyam, Asrani's iconic chicken ala poos order in Chhoti Si Baat, Nimrat Kaur's delicious dabbas in The Lunchbox, Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan competing over golgappe in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Bollywood sure is a foodie lot.

On that note, here's some food for thought in this week's khaata, peeta, fun, and filmi quiz. All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
