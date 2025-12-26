HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The Salman@60 Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about Salman Khan.

Salman Khan's superstardom is built on packed movie halls whistling to his swaggering style and maverick charisma. And even when he ditched the formula, all hailed his vulnerability and vibe.

Believe it or not, Bollywood's beloved Bhai turns 60 on December 27.

Here's celebrating his senior citizen status with our Salman birthday special quiz.

Test how well you remember his movies by answering the questions of our fun and filmi quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff
Feature Production: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
