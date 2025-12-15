HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Can You Solve The Saiyaara Jigsaw Puzzle?

Can You Solve The Saiyaara Jigsaw Puzzle?

December 15, 2025
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Last updated on: December 15, 2025 15:00 IST

Love, laughter and lots of karaoke-inspiring songs.

Saiyaara got it all right, but here's something for *you* to get right too!

Solve this fun jigsaw puzzle, taken from a memorable scene in the film.

How to Play The Jigsaw Puzzle

A blurred version of the final image is shown in the background to guide you, as you place each piece in the correct slot.

Simply drag a piece toward its matching space, and when you bring it close enough, it will automatically snap into place.

To increase the difficulty, you can choose the number of pieces by setting the rows and columns.

For example: 3 rows X 4 columns = 12 pieces.

Once you finish, and if you wish to increase the number of pieces, just specify the new rows and columns and click 'Start Puzzle' to begin again.

You can also use the Reshuffle button to reset the puzzle at any time.

So go ahead and play! Don't forget to share it with your friends!

Please CLICK here to solve the Puzzle

Puzzle created by Ashish Narsale/Rediff

