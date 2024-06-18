Soha's Sweet Eid With Inaaya

Film folk celebrated Eid Al-Adha with pretty pictures and warm words on Instagram.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan twins with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and shares pictures of how the duo celebrated the day.

Inaaya can't look away from her bowl of seviyan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

The serene background matches Salman Khan's mood, as he wishes, 'Wishing ev1 Eid Mubarak!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zareen Khan/Instagram

Zareen Khan goes pink on Eid.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

The day was special for Kartik Aaryan as he received rich compliments for his performance in Chandu Champion from one of India's finest actors, Shabana Azmi.

Shabana reviewed the film on social media: 'I was deeply moved by #Kabir Khan's film #ChanduChampion and I loved #Kartik Aryans portrayal. He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance.

'#Vijay Rasz as the coach is v effective. It's a real life story and I say Salaam Kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family. Here am I with Kartik at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment.'

Reposting the post, Kartik thanked Shabana, saying, 'Mujhe Meri Eidi mil gayi. Every word you said feels like a medal for me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin celebrates Eid with boyfriend Aly Goni, his sister Saltanat Goni, brother Arslan Goni and his girlfriend Sussanne Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmin Bhasin/Instagram

Zayed Khan, Sonal Chauhan and Ken Ghosh were among the invitees at Aly's Eid party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Khan/Instagram

Sonam Khan writes, 'Eid Mubarak! After lunch here are my lazy selfies... Stay blessed always my Instagram family...'

Explaining her outfit, she writes, 'Donning this exquisite attire my Eid outfit crafted by the renowned virtuoso designer @sabyasachiofficial.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh gets the blues on Eid.