Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

Ahsaas Channa is very excited about for the coming season of Kota Factory, where she reunites with Jitendra Kumar -- or as she calls him, 'Jeetu Bhaiya'.

"It has always been amazing, he (Jitendra Kumar) is a delight to work with. So sharp with his craft that you can keep looking at him act. There is so much for me to learn from him," she shares.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahsaas Channa/Instagram

Kota Factory, interestingly, changed her perspective about students pursuing engineering at the prestigious IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) institutions.

"It is not easy. My respect for them has no end now. The competition they face, I think it's the toughest to prepare for and crack. I salute all those preparing for IIT," she adds.

Season 3 of Kota FactorY will premiere on June 20 on Netflix.