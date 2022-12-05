SLB Campaigns For BAFTAs For Gangubhai

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali delivered his first ever masterclass at the home of British cinema, BAFTA, as part of the BAFTA Awards campaign for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film-maker launched the campaign by speaking at a special BAFTA Masterclass on Monday, November 28, at the iconic home of British xinema, discussing his career trajectory over the last 25 years.

Marking the first-ever masterclass the director has delivered, the fullhouse event took place at BAFTA's iconic Princess Anne Theatre, hosted by Rachel Dwyer, the British author and former professor of Indian Cultures and Cinema at SOAS, University of London.

IMAGE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali at BAFTA. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhansali Productions/Instagram

Bhansali then took part in a special conversation with British film critic Mike McCahill for the next generation of the world's leading creatives at Central Saint Martins, University of Arts London, on Tuesday, ovember 29.

Bhansali has become the first Indian artist invited to speak at the world's highest ranked fashion and art school, with former alumni including fashion designers like the late Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, Kim Jones and Stella McCartney.

Attended by hundreds of students, the session took place in the LVMH Theatre, where Bhansali's focus on Fashion, Creative Direction and Costume Design in his films was explored in detail followed by a Q&A session with students.

IMAGE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali in conversation with Rachel Dwyer. Photograph: Bhansali Productions/Instagram

Bhansali also attended a special red carpet screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi at the Prince Charles Cinema on Wednesday, November 30.

The Prince Charles Cinema is the most famous of the independent cinemas still operating in London's cine-famous West End.

The cinema was transformed for the special evening and was attended by fans, social media influencers and British Asian artists.

Speaking about his experience of being in London, Bhansali said: 'Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to receive unprecedented love from audiences globally. I hope this love continues to pour our way.'

IMAGE: Bhansali at a special screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi at the Prince Charles Cinema, November 30. Photograph: Mohammed Javed

Bhansali is set to attend further events in London as part of his BAFTA Awards campaign for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film is being submitted for BAFTA members' consideration in all categories including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Leading Actress and Film Not in the English Language.