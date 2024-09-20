News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Siddhant-Malavika Watch Yudhra

Siddhant-Malavika Watch Yudhra

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 20, 2024 12:38 IST
A screening of the romantic action thriller Yudhra was held in Mumbai, and its good-looking cast -- Malavika Mohanan and Siddhant Chaturvedi -- made sure to attend. The film has been directed by Ravi Udyawar, who directed Sridevi's last film, Mom.

Malavika Mohanan, who mostly works in Malayalam and Tamil films, makes her Bollywood debut with Yudhra. Her father is the noted cinematographer K U Mohanan, who is credited for films like Don, Aaja Nachle, Talaash, Raees and Andhadhun.

 

Siddhant Chaturvedi takes up hard core action for the first time in his career.

 

Raghav Juyal, who made waves with his villain role in Kill, returns in another antagonist role in Yudhra.

 

Siddhant's strongest cheerleaders: His parents.

 

Mrunal Thakur.

 

Babil Khan.

 

Aayush Sharma.

 

Guneet Monga.

 

Adarsh Gourav.

 

Lizelle and Remo D'souza.

 

Orry.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
