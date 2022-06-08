'My life is hectic and turbulent'

IMAGE: Dimple Kapadia. Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

The stunningly beautiful Dimple Kapadia turns 65 today.

In an interview some years ago, she said she won't mind doing more films if she gets good scripts.

"There aren't enough good scripts. Besides, I am lazy. There! You finally got the honest truth out of me. I honestly need good scripts and directors. I just hope it happens soon," says Dimple.

Asked the secret behind her good looks, she said: "If you insist on knowing why I look younger than my age, let me think of the formula. I sleep at 4 pm and get up at 2 am. No, I'm just kidding. I've no clue as to why I look the way I am.

"People feel I look younger than my age. I don't feel that way. I think all my contemporaries are glowing these days. If you still insist I look younger than my contemporaries, then it could be because I play poker; the others don't. That's the secret.

IMAGE: Dimple Kapadia with elder daughter Tina aka Twinkle Khanna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

She still hates talking about herself.

"I don't know how you expect me to talk about myself. It's so vain and self-obsessed. I can't be like that. And you should really respect me for that. For being the person that I am," she said.

Do we get to see her in more films?

"There has to be something inviting or something fun for me to give so much time to. How many films have I done in the last 10 years? Not more than six to seven, I am sure. Though I am not counting," she added.

She says people tell her they miss her on the big screen but she has a life to lead outside cinema.

"Look, I know people like you say you miss me on screen. That's very kind. But I have my own life and it's very hectic and turbulent. There are so many ups and downs," she said.

IMAGE: Dimple Kapadia with her late husband Rajesh Khanna. Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

After her superstar-husband Rajesh Khanna died in July 2012, legal troubles over his property cropped up. The Bobby star says, apart from that, a lot has happened in her life, but doesn't want anyone to tell her life's story through a book.

"So much has happened in my life during the past six years. But a book on my life? No way! Every life is special. Everyone has problems. Life has to be a roller coaster ride. Otherwise, what's the point of living? Why should I make a song and dance about mine?" asks Twinkle and Rinke Khanna's mother.

"I became a wife at 15 and was a mother of two at 18. So what? Lots of women marry young and become mothers at a young age. The only really special thing that happened to my life was that I married superstar Rajesh Khanna," she added.

She says the superstar swept the entire nation off its feet, including her.

"What can I say about him that hasn't already been said? It's my regret that his fans never saw me on screen with him," says Dimple. "We did a film called Jai Shiv Shankar. But it got shelved."