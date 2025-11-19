Shraddha Has A Question For You

Bollywood's divas are promoting midweek glamour on social media by posting gorgeous pictures of themselves.
Shraddha Kapoor has a question: 'Yeh photoshop wale maathe ka til kyun nikal dete hain???'
Kriti Sanon promotes Tere Ishk Mein, which releases on November 28.
Designer Manish Malhotra shares Aditi Rao Hydari's sari look and writes, 'Beautiful @aditiraohydari Stuns in a Classic #mymmsaree Many a times the saree takes you to a timeless world and you don't need to describe it to much but just enjoy the saree.'
Sobhita Dhulipala doesn't mind the blues.
Sunny Leone chills with a drink in Delhi.
Nora Fatehi gets clicked before a performance.
Kajol's thought for the day: 'Stay sexy! And don't get murdered.'
Sanya Malhotra wears 'the liquid fly corset paired with the metal ripple skirt' from Graine for an award function.
Preity Zinta gives 'desi vibes'.
Pooja Batra Shah gives the sari a twist.
Sandipa Dharr changes her world view.
