Shraddha Has A Question For You

Shraddha Has A Question For You

November 19, 2025 12:33 IST

Bollywood's divas are promoting midweek glamour on social media by posting gorgeous pictures of themselves.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor has a question: 'Yeh photoshop wale maathe ka til kyun nikal dete hain???'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayesha DeVitre/Instagram

Kriti Sanon promotes Tere Ishk Mein, which releases on November 28.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Designer Manish Malhotra shares Aditi Rao Hydari's sari look and writes, 'Beautiful @aditiraohydari Stuns in a Classic #mymmsaree Many a times the saree takes you to a timeless world and you don't need to describe it to much but just enjoy the saree.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala doesn't mind the blues.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone chills with a drink in Delhi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi gets clicked before a performance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol's thought for the day: 'Stay sexy! And don't get murdered.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra wears 'the liquid fly corset paired with the metal ripple skirt' from Graine for an award function.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta gives 'desi vibes'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Batra Shah/Instagram

Pooja Batra Shah gives the sari a twist.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandipa Dharr/Instagram

Sandipa Dharr changes her world view.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

