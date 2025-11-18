'Dhurandhar Dekh Ke Hosh Udd Jayenge'

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun at the Dhurandhar trailer launch. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

The entry to the Dhurandhar trailer launch was unlike any other.

Reflecting the film's high-voltage action theme, the venue showcased handguns, rifles, bullets, shotgun shells, grenades, and machetes at the entrance, setting the tone for the explosive event that awaited inside.

Ranveer Singh and team unleashed the fierce and ferocious trailer of the action drama, which marks Director Aditya Dhar's return six years after his 2019 blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Ranveer, whose Dhurandhar is his only movie release this year, revealed that he watched the trailer for the first time at the event.

The actor heaped praises on his director and said Dhar is "absolutely unflinching and uncompromising in his vision and execution".

"He never settles for anything less than what he's dreamed of. What he's created with Dhurandhar is an absolutely unprecedented work of cinema. You will know what I am saying when you see the film. Isse dekh ke aapke hosh udd jayenge (this film will blow your mind)," promised Ranveer.

Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna couldn't attend the trailer launch due to work commitments, but the rest of the cast, including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and 20-year-old newbie Sara Arjun, were present.

WATCH: Ranveer does a Sanjay Dutt impression

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

WATCH: Aditya Dhar reveals how Dhurandhar came to life

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Arjun Rampal praised Dhar for pulling off an "ambitious film", but jokingly complained that he made all the actors look "ugly".

The filmmaker chimed in jokingly, "I wanted to look the most handsome on set!"

IMAGE: Arjun Rampal at the Dhurandhar trailer launch. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Madhavan, who embodies a character named Ajay Sanyal who seems strikingly similar to National Security Advisor Ajit Kumar Doval, said he would spend three to four hours every day in prosthetics for his character's look.

Ranveer pointed out that many couldn't even believe it was Madhavan when they first saw the teaser.

IMAGE: R Madhavan and Ranveer Singh at the Dhurandhar trailer launch. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

WATCH: Arjun Rampal on teaming up with R Madhavan and Ranveer Singh

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Like the teaser, the trailer keeps the storyline tightly under wraps, while introducing the main characters and offering glimpses of the film's brutal action.

A raw and rugged Ranveer Singh dominates the screen, elevated by Shashwat Sachdev's powerful music and background score.

The film is 'based on incredible true events', hinting at simmering tensions between India and Pakistan, that adds a layer of intrigue.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh at the Dhurandhar trailer launch. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Ranveer said he was in disbelief when he read the script for the first time.

"When Aditya Dhar narrated the story to me, I asked him if such things happen. He replied, 'Yes, dear, these things also happen'. It's the most incredible true story," he said.

"There was a time when we used to discuss movies like Sicario, Zero Dark Thirty, Munich, and American Gangster. We want to be counted among the most elite movies in the genre in the world," the actor added.

Dhar said his dream is for India to experience what Parasite did for South Korea or Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon did for China.

"I want to see India producing many international quality films. At the same time, it should also be entertaining, and not categorised as arthouse movies," the filmmaker said.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun at the Dhurandhar trailer launch. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Sara Arjun, who plays a key role in the actioner Dhurandhar, described the experience as an "absolute blessing".

Dhar revealed that Sara was selected through an extensive selection process by Casting Director Mukesh Chabbra and she was finalised out of 1,300 girls who auditioned for the part of female lead opposite Ranveer.

WATCH: Sara Arjun shares her 'pinch me' moment

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Sara is best known for portraying the younger version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character in Mani Ratnam's Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan.

"She is a child prodigy. She reminds me of Dakota Fanning. She has made me look good in the film," Ranveer said about his co-star.

IMAGE: Team Dhurandhar at the trailer launch event. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

Praising his co-stars, Ranveer said Akshaye Khanna is set to be the "scene-stealer" in Dhurandhar.

He also expressed his delight at getting the chance to share the screen with Sanjay Dutt.

"He has been my screen idol since childhood," Ranveer said.

Dhurandhar is set to release in cinemas on December 5.