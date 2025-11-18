Sreeleela, Alia, Ananya's Stunning Wedding Fashion

The wedding season is on, and it’s time to turn up the style quotient and spice things up.

From dripping in gold and pearls to giving the traditional sari look an edgy twist, Namrata Thakker shows you 10 fashionable trends worth trying.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas/Instagram

Alia Bhatt gives the classic sari look a contemporary twist by donning a matching jacket to her silk drape.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Sreeleela looks gorgeous in her velvet drape with a dash of bling, subtle makeup and minimal jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a strong case for a sari-inspired gown in a stunning Elie Saab ensemble as she attends a charity gala in New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayyur Girotra/Instagram

Nothing screams wedding-ready like a heavily embroidered colourful lehenga with mirror work. It's bold, beautiful and rooted in tradition. Give this look a try and thank Ananya Panday later!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fizzy Goblet/Instagram

Wedding season or not, we're definitely rooting for this trend started by Sonam Kapoor. She wears a gorgeous Banarasi silk sari in an unconventional way, serving major boss-lady vibes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

The best time to bring out your shimmery, sequinned sari studded with crystals is during a winter wedding and Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us how to slay it by wearing a matching halter neck blouse.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Go bold, go gold from head to toe like Janhvi Kapoor because why not?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Like Tara Sutaria, try the black and gold combination for your lehenga. It looks rich, classy and luxurious.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Get on to the pearlcore trend. Wear a sari or a blouse studded with pearls like Khushi Kapoor does.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Tissue saris have been every celeb's go-to this year for special occasions. So hop on this trend and you would look as stunning as Karishma Tanna does.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff