Sholay Actor Birbal Passes Away

Sholay Actor Birbal Passes Away

Source: ANI
September 13, 2023 12:00 IST
IMAGE: Asrani and Birbal in Sholay.
 

Veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, popularly known as Birbal, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, September 12. He was in his 80s.

Khosla breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, his friend Jugnu confirmed.

Khosla is best known for his comic characters. His distinctive look, featuring a bald pate and a thick moustache, made him easily recognisable.

He worked in several Manoj Kumar films including Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, Kranti.

His role as a prisoner in Sholay got him a lot of attention.

He also featured in films like Naseeb, Yaarana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Anjaam.

Source: ANI
