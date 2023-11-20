Shefali, Jim, Vir Ready For Emmys

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh and Vir Das are super excited as they await the International Emmy Awards on November 20.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her performance in Delhi Crime Season 2.

She is competing with Connie Nielsen from Denmark, Billie Piper from the UK and Karla Souza from Mexico.

Photograph: Kind courtesy International Emmy Awards/Instagram

Jim is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in Rocket Boys.

He will be competing against Ustavo Bassani from Argentina, Martin Freeman from the UK and Jonas Karlsson from Sweden.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vir Das/Instagram

Vir is nominated for his Netflix comedy special Vir Das: Landing.

He is competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK.

Sharing a picture, Vir writes, 'Two-time Emmy Nominee. Full time owner of the suitcase in the corner.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vir Das/Instagram

Shefali with Jim and Vir at the opening ceremony of the International Emmy Awards.

Monday's ceremony will also see Producer Ektaa R Kapoor being honoured with the Directorate Award for her work.