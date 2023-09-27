It's time to cheer Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh and Vir Das!

The actors and stand up comic have bagged nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2023, and we will know if they won when the Emmys take place on November 20 in New York.

IMAGE: Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime Season 2.

Shefali has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actress for her performance in Delhi Crime Season 2.

Season one of the gritty crime Web series won the Emmy for Best Drama in 2020.

This year, Shefali is competing with Connie Nielsen from Denmark (Drommeren – Karen Blixen Bliver Til), Billie Piper from the UK (I Hate Suzie Too), and Karla Souza from Mexico (La Caida [Dive]).

The actor couldn't contain her happiness on Instagram: 'OMGGGGG I still can't believe it. Feel so so honoured to be nominated at the International Emmys alongside such esteemed artists. This one is really special and more so because it is for a character I am very very close to, Vartika Chaturvedi and for my favourite show #DelhiCrime2. This is for all of us in #DelhiCrime.'

IMAGE: Jim Sarbh plays Dr Homi J Bhabha, the father of India's nuclear programme, in Rocket Boys.

Jim Sarbh has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Rocket Boys.

Jim will be competing against Gustavo Bassani from Argentina (Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido), Martin Freeman from the UK (The Responder), and Jonas Karlsson from Sweden (Nattryttarna [Riding in Darkness]).

'I was having quite a weird few days, and then all the pieces wrapped up neatly and I heaved a huge sigh of relief, played a game of sweaty basketball, cycled home in the cold sweet rain, went in for a shower, and came out to all these messages and calls,' Jim tells us.

'I was an hour late to watch Dirty Harry with a neighbour, so I ran up, told him about the nom, and then we proceeded to watch the movie. "Do you feel lucky, punk?" Yes. Honoured to be nominated for the International @iemmys amongst such talented artists. I loved playing Dr Bhabha. Rocket Boys is deeply etched in my mind and heart. @pannuabhay @nikkhiladvani Big love to everyone who helped create the show.'

IMAGE: Vir Das in Vir Das: Landing.

Vir Das bagged a nomination for his comedy special, Vir Das: Landing, which premiered on Netflix.

Vir is competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK.

Vir posted on Instagram: 'WHAT!!!!!! I got nominated for an Emmy award for best comedy my second iEmmy nomination. To everyone who worked on this show Vir Das Landing, I am SO proud of you, and so grateful to @netflix_in for letting me tell my story. Off we go! #VirDasLanding @iemmys well this is a weird full circle.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ektaa Kapoor/Instagram

Earlier, it was announced that Producer Ektaa R Kapoor would be felicitated with the Directorate Award at the Emmys.