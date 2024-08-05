'I believe one should never disrespect their elders but if the person does not know how to talk to people, then I am sorry, I cannot take it.'

Battling it out against contenders like seasoned actor Ranvir Shorey and popular rapper Naezy, Sana Makbul not only won the Bigg Boss OTT 3 title but also picked up a cheque for Rs 25 lakh as prize money.

"Naezy deserved to be the winner because that guy has a pure heart," Sana tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh.

Congratulations! How does it feel to come out as the winner?

My focus was very clear from Day One that I wanted to win the show.

People said a lot of things against me, especially the housemates, but I was very focused and extremely determined. I think determination is the key.

You and Ranvir Shorey squared up to each other from the very beginning of the show. But many people thought that you should have been more careful with your choice of words for him as he is much senior to you.

Yes, I believe one should never disrespect their elders but if the person does not know how to talk to people, then I am sorry, I cannot take it.

If someone is being snooty, I feel it's not right.

I always called him Ranvirji.

If I ever lost my cool, it is because he always talked to me disrespectfully.

If he had to say anything to Kritika Malik, he would keep his tone soft. But when it came to me, he used a completely different tone.

Would you like to keep in touch with him?

I don't know.

You know there is this straight line in the ECG machine. Our relationship is just like that straight ECG line.

You looked quite stubborn throughout the show. Is that how you are in real life as well?

Main ziddi hoon aur main diva hoon.

Housemates called you fake and self-centeredness. What do you have to say about that?

I think everybody possesses self-love but some people are not able to articulate it like the others.

I just articulated my self-love.

Yes, I love myself and there is no harm in it.

During a conversation with Naezy you said you don't build relationships with people very easily, but you cried profusely when Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria were eliminated.

I think I am a person who does not form a connection with anyone spontaneously. Moreover, I thought that one cannot form strong bonds in a reality show.

But I was wrong as I made some good friends inside the house and this friendship is going to last forever.

Not just when Vishal and Lovekesh were evicted, but my heart broke even when Shivani (Kumari) was eliminated.

You must have seen how the whole house went against me towards the end. They did not like me.

So when my friends faced elimination, I started feeling lonely.

When Vishal was leaving the house, he said, 'Makbul is so strong than she can stand alone even if the entire house goes against her.'

I think I lived up to what he said.

Did you ever think that Naezy and you would be in the top 2?

In one of the episodes, Munawar Faruqui came as a guest and he asked me who I thought deserved to be in the top three.

I evaluated everybody's journey and named Ranvir Shorey, Naezy and myself.

I also said that Naezy deserved to be the winner because that guy has a pure heart.

He never wished ill for anybody.

When it comes to our relationship, Naezy is very special to me.

Some have hinted at a relationship between you.

Dogs do bark. Let them bark.

Who did not deserve to be in the top five?

Sai Ketan Rao and Kritika Malik.

If you look at Sai's journey, he did not do anything throughout the season.

He kept saying that Makbul is not deserving. I don't know why he felt that.

In the later half of the show, he just followed Ranvir Shorey and Armaan Malik.

When it comes to Kritika, I did not see her contribution. She was just running behind her husband. It worked for her because she was never nominated.

What are your thoughts on Armaan Malik slapping Vishal Pandey?

Raising your hand at someone in a game show is not right.

We did not know what had actually happened.

We just saw Payal Malik coming on Weekend Ka Vaar and saying what she said, and we stated judging Vishal on her statement.

But I would like to add one thing that we women have an instinct that whenever someone touches us, we recognise if it is a good touch or a bad one.

Vishal is my friend and I am sure he never had that intention for her.

How the entire incident was portrayed in the outside world, I have no idea.

I am also a girl and if someone says something like that to me, it will definitely hurt me. I even told him, 'Being a girl, I could relate to it. Vishal, it is not right.'

But Vishal had always praised Kritika openly. He always said, 'Bhabhi, you are very cute. You look very beautiful.'

What Armaan did, I believe, is a natural instinct of any man in the real world. But in a game was not right.