Khel Khel Mein Trailer: Akshay, Time Please!

There is no doubt that Akshay Kumar is a total hoot in comedic roles but Khel Khel Mein ain't it, observes Mayur Sanap.

The curious case of Akshay Kumar's overexposure continues.

After total failures and partial successes, the actor takes to the comedy genre with Khel Khel Mein. It's a role and genre that is completely different from his last outing, Sarfira.

Will it mark his return to comedic form as seen in Garam Masala, Hera Pheri and the like?

Well, this is no Priyadarshan entertainer.

Mudassar Aziz, who previously helmed films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, steers the wheel of this Hindi remake of the Italian comic caper, Perfect Strangers,

Besides Kumar, the film has a stacked star cast: Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Despite so much of acting avoirdupois, Khel Khel Mein provokes very little curiosity.

The three-minute trailer introduces us to a group of seven friends at a dinner party who decide to play a game.

The game is proposed by Vaani's character who tells everyone to keep their phones unlocked on the table and any incoming text or call on their phones will be read aloud.

The 1960s song Parde Mein Rehne Do plays in the background, and the secrets among the group tumble out as the game proceeds.

Khel Khel Mein looks low on energy and the scattered jokes give a hint of puerile, unappealing, humour

It is only the last slate that made me chuckle, which says: Stree Aur Purush Dono Dekhein.

As the film is set to rival with Stree 2 and Vedaa on Independence Day, this subtle shout-out is an interesting precedent.

I was most curious to see Taapsee in a funny role but she seems to be struggling the same way as those clunky portions of Dunki.

Akshay is the biggest draw here and there is no doubt that the actor is a total hoot in comedic roles. But Khel Khel Mein ain't it.

This one looks like just another filler project that you will forget until his next flick comes along.